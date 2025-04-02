Intel's Stock Plummeted 50% In Past 12 Months, Now The Lip-Bu Tan-Led Company Is Betting On 18A Chip Breakthrough: 'We're Freezing It'

In the past 12 months, Intel Corp's INTC shares are down by 49.82. However, now the company has made a crucial step forward and announced that its 18A process node has entered risk production.

What Happened: At Intel's Vision 2025 conference, the company revealed that it had entered the "risk production" phase for its 18A process node, reported Tom's Hardware.

This process node is a critical part of Intel's strategy to regain its leadership in semiconductor manufacturing, a position it has been vying for in recent years, especially against rival Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd. TSM.

Kevin O'Buckley, senior vice president of Intel Foundry Services, explained the significance of risk production, saying, “Risk production, while it sounds scary, is actually an industry standard terminology. The importance of risk production is we’ve gotten the technology to a point where we’re freezing it.”

Intel has not confirmed whether the 18A risk production is specifically for its upcoming Panther Lake processors or if it is intended for external foundry clients.

However, since Panther Lake will be the first processor lineup built on the 18A process and is set to enter mass production later this year, it is likely the primary focus of this risk production phase, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Previously, Intel’s new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, spoke about the need for a cultural overhaul within the company, underscoring the reduction of bureaucracy to foster innovation.

Intel is also reportedly targeting major foundry clients as part of its strategy to rejuvenate its chip design. The company is reportedly on the verge of securing commitments from industry giants like Nvidia Corp NVDA and Broadcom Inc. AVGO to utilize its foundry services.

Price Action: Intel’s stock has risen 9.05% year-to-date, based on Benzinga Pro data.

