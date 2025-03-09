Apple Breaks Tradition With A Flood Of New Releases; Explores Smart Glasses

Apple Inc. AAPL has unveiled a host of new products within a short span of two weeks, straying from its traditional staggered launch strategy.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his latest weekly "Power On" has shared that Apple’s recent product launches include a new iPhone, low-end iPad, iPad Air, iPad keyboards, MacBook Air, Mac Studio, and the M3 Ultra chip.

Such a wave of releases is not common for the tech giant, especially outside its usual fall product season.

The company’s strategy seems to be leveraging the robust momentum of the Mac and iPad, which saw over 15% sales growth during the holiday quarter. While the new models are minor updates, they initiate a new marketing cycle and may prompt some consumers to upgrade.

Amidst sluggish iPhone sales, Apple is pulling out all the stops to bolster its second-quarter results and meet guidance. The iPhone 16e’s $599 price tag is part of this strategy.

Additionally, Apple is reportedly investigating various glasses concepts and has incorporated a Vision Pro app and new AI capabilities into its latest iOS beta software. The tech behemoth is also developing a smart home hub, codenamed J490, equipped with an iPad-like screen and home-control features.

Also Read: Apple’s AI Crisis: Falling Behind In The AI Race?

However, Apple’s AI strategy has faced scrutiny as it recently postponed Siri features that were announced at the previous Worldwide Developers Conference. The company is anticipated to reveal plans for extending current capabilities to more apps at the forthcoming conference in June.

The deviation from Apple’s usual staggered launch strategy indicates a shift in the company’s approach to market penetration.

By releasing a slew of products at once, Apple is aiming to capitalize on the strong sales momentum of the Mac and iPad.

The move also appears to be a response to slow iPhone sales, with the company seeking to boost its second-quarter results.

Apple’s exploration of smart glasses and the development of a smart home hub signal the company’s continued push into new tech frontiers.

However, the delay in Siri features and the scrutiny of its AI strategy highlight the challenges Apple faces in these areas.

Read Next

Apple Ditches Budget Smartphone Segment With iPhone 16E Launch