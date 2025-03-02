Apple's AI Crisis: Falling Behind In The AI Race?

Apple Inc. AAPL is grappling with an artificial intelligence (AI) crisis, as its rivals, including Amazon.com Inc. AMZN, surge ahead in the AI technology race.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his latest weekly “Power On” has shared that, Apple’s AI shortcomings have been exposed following the unveiling of Amazon’s Alexa+. Despite Apple’s early lead in the AI field with the launch of Siri in 2011, the tech giant has struggled to keep pace with advancements in generative AI technology.

Apple’s AI-infused version of Siri, unveiled last June, promised to tap into personal data for better responses and precise control of features and apps. However, the company has yet to deliver a fully functional prototype, with engineers scrambling to complete it by May.

Apple’s broader suite of AI features, dubbed Apple Intelligence, has been rolling out since last October. However, these features are viewed as “nice-to-have” options at best, with some being deemed essentially useless. The company’s attempt to integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its software has also been poorly executed, lacking conversational abilities and feeling like an afterthought.

Internal company data indicates that real-world usage of Apple Intelligence features is extremely low. The company’s failure to match the competition in AI could have potentially devastating consequences, as AI is poised to become a pervasive part of our lives.

Apple’s next version of Siri, likely to be released in May, will be a crucial test for the company’s ability to bounce back in the AI race.

The company’s plan is to merge both systems together and roll out a new Siri architecture as part of iOS 19. However, insiders believe that a truly modernized, conversational version of Siri won’t reach consumers until iOS 20 in 2027, putting Apple half a decade behind its rivals.

As AI becomes more integrated into our daily lives, the tech companies that lead in this field will likely dominate the market. Apple’s struggle to keep pace with its competitors in AI could have significant implications for its future market position.

