Will Your Next Smartphone Be 3-D Printed? Analyst Suggests This Pro Model Phone Could Spur That Change

Xiaomi Corp.'s XIACY XIACF upcoming 16 Pro flagship smartphone could feature a 3D-printed metal mid-frame — a move that could spark a broader industry shift, much like Apple Inc.'s AAPL adoption of CNC machining for MacBook unibody casings did.

What Happened: On Thursday, renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF Securities took to X, formerly Twitter, and said that Xiaomi is using Bright Laser Technologies's 3D printing technology to manufacture the metal mid-frame of the Xiaomi 16 Pro, expected to launch in late 2025.

"The advantage of producing smartphone mid-frames with 3D printing lies in its ability to leverage hollow designs, which reduce weight and enhance thermal performance without compromising structural strength," Kuo stated.

Previously, production efficiency was a major obstacle to 3D printing adoption in smartphones. However, Kuo notes that as technology improves, manufacturers will increasingly embrace 3D printing, even before it matches the efficiency of traditional methods.

“This shift echoes past innovations: before Apple pioneered CNC technology for making MacBook unibody metal casing, few believed such a process could scale to consumer electronics,” the analyst stated.

My latest industry survey shows that Xiaomi's upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 16 Pro, set to launch in late 2025, is also adopting a metal mid-frame produced with Bright Laser Technologies (BLT)'s 3D printing technology. This points to an accelerating trend of using 3D printing for… — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 6, 2025

Why It's Important: According to a February 2025 Canalys report, the global smartphone market saw a 7% growth in 2024, reaching 1.22 billion units and reversing a two-year decline.

Apple retained its position as the top vendor for a second consecutive year. However, iPhone shipments for the year declined by 1% to 225.9 million units.

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF secured the second spot, maintaining its focus on profitability, with its shipments also falling by 1% to 222.9 million units.

Xiaomi held onto third place and played a key role in driving overall market growth. With strong momentum in Mainland China and ongoing expansion into emerging markets, Xiaomi's shipments surged by 15% to 168.6 million units.

