Apple's M4 MacBook Air Set For March Debut, Says Top Analyst — New 13-Inch And 15-Inch Models Reportedly Incoming

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly preparing to launch new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models featuring M4 chips in March.

What Happened: In his latest installment of the "Power On" newsletter, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said that Apple has begun drawing down inventory of existing MacBook Air models in stores—an indication that new models are imminent.

The company has also begun readying its marketing, sales, and retail teams for the release.

While an earlier rumor suggested the M4 MacBook Air would be Apple's first hardware launch of 2025, that title went to the iPhone 16e, which debuted last week.

Still, Gurman maintains that Apple will introduce the new MacBook Air lineup by March "at the latest," though the exact date remains unclear.

Why It Matters: Last month, Apple reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $124.3 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $124.13 billion.

The tech giant posted adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, exceeding the projected $2.36 per share.

Mac revenue came in at $8.99 billion, an increase from $7.78 billion in the same period last year.

Price Action: In after-hours trading, Apple declined by 0.19%, settling at $245.08 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

