New M4 MacBook Air Could Be Available Sooner Than Expected: Top Apple Analyst

Apple Inc.'s AAPL highly anticipated M4 MacBook Air could arrive ahead of schedule.

What Happened: On Monday, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of predicting Apple's moves, gave an update.

He said that while the new entry-level iPads (11th generation), iPhone SE, and refreshed iPad Air models are slated for a spring release, the M4 MacBook Air is now anticipated to be available sooner.

As I wrote in October, new entry level iPads (J481 and J482) are coming in the spring. iPhone SE, new iPad Air are on the same general timeline. The M4 MacBook Air will be earlier. https://t.co/0tUlePyFRZ — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) December 23, 2024

Gurman had previously reported that the new M4 MacBook Air models, available in both 13-inch and 15-inch sizes, will largely resemble their 2022 predecessors. The models were expected to launch following a December software update between January and March.

The analyst had also reported that Mac Studio has been delayed slightly.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: In October 2024, Apple announced fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, surpassing analyst predictions of $94.56 billion.

Mac revenue totaled $7.74 billion, slightly up from $7.61 billion in the previous year.

In the fourth quarter of 2023, Mac sales reflected a 34% decline from $11.5 billion in the same period the previous year. For the full year of 2023, Mac’s revenue totaled $29.4 billion, compared to $40.2 billion in 2022.

Price Action: Apple shares have risen 37.51% year-to-date. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped by 0.13%, reaching $254.95 at the time of publication, as reported by Benzinga Pro.

Photo by Isaac Martin on Unsplash

