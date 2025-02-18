Apple's Leaked Renders Show iPhone 17 Air And Pro Getting Unique Camera Islands —But Base Model's Looks May Disappoint Some

On Tuesday, Jon Prosser – a well-known Apple Inc. AAPL product leak source – shared leaked renders of the iPhone 17 Air and iPhone 17 Pro, each featuring unique camera island designs.

What Happened: According to Prosser, the iPhone 17 Air sports a single rear camera with a visor reminiscent of past Google Pixel models while the Pro model draws inspiration from the Poco X6 and Poco X6 Pro, noted GSMArena.

While the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to be a larger version of the Pro, the standard iPhone 17 model is rumored to retain the design of its predecessor, the iPhone 16.

This means no new camera island designs for the base model, which might disappoint some fans hoping for a fresh look.

Here's iPhone Air 💨 https://t.co/zxXAio1Ysb



Something not mentioned in the video, but I'd like to add here: the regular base iPhone 17 continues the same look as the base iPhone 16. Do with that info what you will.. pic.twitter.com/lqdhZNrsQO — jon prosser (@jon_prosser) February 18, 2025

The leaks seem plausible, but history shows that not all rumored design changes make it to the final product.

Why It Matters: Last month, Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF teased its Galaxy S25 Edge, which is expected to compete with Apple’s rumored iPhone 17 Air.

Previously, it was reported that Apple’s iPhone 17 Air may serve as a testing ground for new technologies. It could be around 2 millimeters thinner than current models.

Preliminary data from IDC showed global smartphone shipments grew by 2.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024, reaching 331.7 million units. Apple and Samsung remained the top players but saw year-over-year declines.

Apple reported fiscal first-quarter revenue of $124.3 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $124.13 billion. iPhone revenue reached $69.14 billion, slightly down from $69.7 billion last year.

