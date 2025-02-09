Apple's Revamped iPhone SE To Kickstart Pivotal Year Amid Challenges

Apple Inc. AAPL is reportedly gearing up to launch a revamped iPhone SE.

Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman in his latest weekly "Power On" has revealed that despite its market leadership in the US, the iPhone is grappling with challenges such as import tariffs, regulatory scrutiny, and intense competition, especially in China.

The iPhone’s technology is also trailing behind competitors like Gemini, which powers Google’s Pixel phones and Samsung Electronics Co.’s latest devices.

Over the holiday season, Apple’s iPhone sales saw a 1% dip, failing to meet Wall Street’s expectations. In China, where Apple Intelligence is yet to be available, the total revenue dropped by 11%. Despite these hurdles, the iPhone still accounts for 56% of Apple’s total sales.

During the company’s last earnings call, CEO Tim Cook hinted at more developments for the iPhone. John Ternus, the executive in charge of new iPhone hardware, also assured that the forthcoming models would be the most ambitious in the product’s history, Gurman mentioned.

The new iPhone SE, which is expected to be announced this week, will come with a larger screen, an in-house cellular modem chip, the A18 processor, and Apple Intelligence.

It is anticipated to be priced around $500. The flagship iPhones, the iPhone 17 and 17 Pro, with updated designs, will be unveiled later this year.

While Apple is also increasing its hiring for home robotics work and planning to open new retail stores, the company’s focus remains on the iPhone, which is expected to remain crucial for several more years.

Why It Matters: The launch of the new iPhone SE comes at a critical time for Apple, as it navigates a challenging landscape marked by regulatory scrutiny, import tariffs, and fierce competition.

The revamped iPhone SE, with its advanced features and competitive pricing, could potentially help Apple regain its market share and boost its revenues, especially in key markets like China.

Furthermore, the continued focus on the iPhone underlines its importance to Apple’s overall business strategy, even as it explores new avenues like home robotics.

