Mark Zuckerberg Visits White House For Advancing American Tech Leadership Abroad As Meta CEO Continues To Strengthen Ties With Trump

On Thursday, Meta Platforms, Inc. META Mark Zuckerberg visited the White House to discuss collaboration with the Donald Trump administration.

What Happened: Meta spokesperson Andy Stone took to X, formerly Twitter, and confirmed the visit saying the discussion was on how Meta can help defend and advance American tech leadership abroad.

Mark Zuckerberg was at the White House today to discuss how Meta can help the administration defend and advance American tech leadership abroad. https://t.co/604aHOV1yG — Andy Stone (@andymstone) February 6, 2025

Zuckerberg reportedly met Trump at Mar-a-Lago twice since the 2024 Presidential election.

Why It Matters: The Meta CEO's relationship with Trump soured after the company banned his accounts following the Jan. 6 riot. The restrictions were lifted in July 2023.

Last year, Trump called Facebook “a true Enemy of the People,” accusing it of election interference. He also vowed to jail Zuckerberg if re-elected.

Now, Zuckerberg appears to be shifting his stance. Last month, during the earnings call, he said, “This is also going to be a big year for redefining our relationship with governments.”

Price Action: Meta's stock rose 0.065% in after-hours trading to $712.45. It closed at $711.99 on Thursday, up 1.01% during regular trading, according to Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the stock is up 18.82%.

Photo by Alexandros Michailidis on Shutterstock

