Microsoft Poaches Top DeepMind AI Talent Behind Google's Podcasting Feature—Mustafa Suleyman's Zurich AI Lab Expands

Microsoft Corporation MSFT has recruited top talent from Alphabet Inc.'s GOOG GOOGL Google DeepMind. This recruitment is part of an effort led by Mustafa Suleyman to expand Microsoft’s AI lab in Zurich.

What Happened: Microsoft has onboarded Marco Tagliasacchi and Zalán Borsos. The duo who played key roles in developing the AI podcasting feature “Audio Overviews,” announced their move on Tuesday.

The company has also hired Matthias Minderer, formerly of DeepMind, to spearhead efforts in artificial intelligence image analysis.

The new hires will join Microsoft’s AI lab in Zurich, focusing on developing next-generation AI technologies.

Why It Matters: The recruitment is part of a strategic move by Suleyman, who co-founded DeepMind in 2010, left Google in 2022, and joined Microsoft in March 2024, to improve the company’s capabilities in creating advanced AI agents.

Last year also, Suleyman recruited Dominic King, former head of DeepMind’s health unit, to spearhead Microsoft’s AI health team in London.

Microsoft’s second-quarter revenue reached $69.6 billion surpassing the $68.78 billion analyst consensus estimate.

At the time, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said, “Already, our AI business has surpassed an annual revenue run rate of $13 billion, up 175% year-over-year.”

Price Action: Microsoft's stock gained 0.11% in after-hours trading, settling at $413.73. Earlier on Wednesday, it closed at $413.29, marking a 0.22% increase, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.