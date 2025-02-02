Apple Watch Faces Are A Mess — Series 10's Biggest Feature Is Limited To Just Four Faces, Frustrating Users

Apple Inc.'s AAPL Watch Series 10 users are reportedly voicing their dissatisfaction over the limited selection of watch faces available, despite the device’s advanced features.

The latest update has only slightly expanded the options, leaving many users wanting more.

What Happened: The Apple Watch Series 10, which boasts a larger display and smarter watch faces, uniquely supports an always-on-second display. However, this feature is restricted to just four watch faces, reported 9to5Mac.

Initially, only three faces—Flux, Reflections, and Activity Digital—supported this feature. The latest addition of the Unity Rhythm face in watchOS 11.3 has increased this number to four.

However, users are frustrated as they seek more customization options, including third-party watch faces, which remain unavailable.

The report noted that Apple has been removing certain watch faces without clear reasons. The company’s strategy appears to focus on introducing a few new faces annually that support always-on seconds while phasing out less popular ones.

Users hope future updates, like watchOS 12, will enable all watch faces to use the hardware’s full capabilities.

Apple did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: The frustration among users comes at a time when Apple is celebrating a strong financial performance.

In its first-quarter earnings report, Apple announced a revenue of $124.3 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $124.13 billion. The company also reported adjusted earnings of $2.40 per share, beating the forecast of $2.36 per share.

Wearables, Home, and Accessories reported $11.75 billion in revenue, compared to $11.95 billion in the same period last year.

