Tesla Rival Xpeng Outpaces Li Auto, Nio In January Despite Sales Dip From December

U.S.-listed Chinese EV startups Nio Inc. NIO, Li Auto Inc. LI, and XPeng Inc. XPEV reported their January delivery numbers over the weekend, with Xpeng topping the three.

Li Auto Witnesses YoY Drop: Li Auto said it delivered 29,927 vehicles in January, marking a 4% drop in sales year-over-year and a whopping 49% dip from December when it delivered 58,513 vehicles.

XPeng Mona M03 Deliveries Exceed 15k Units: XPeng witnessed a jump of 268% year-over-year. The company delivered 30,350 vehicles last month, marking a drop of 17.3% from December.

The Guangzhou-based EV startup said that its deliveries of the XPeng Mona M03 hatchback coupe alone exceeded 15,000 units.

Nio Pushes Ahead With ONVO: Shanghai-based Nio, meanwhile, delivered 13,863 vehicles in January, including 7,951 NIO brand vehicles and 5,912 ONVO brand vehicles. This is a 55.5% drop from December delivery numbers but a 38% rise from January 2024 sales.

Nio launched its lower-priced EV brand Onvo in May. The brand started selling its first vehicle- the Onvo L60 – only in late September.

Photo courtesy: Xpeng