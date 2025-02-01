Tesla Begins Global Production Of Refreshed Model Y, Deliveries Start In March

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has started production of its refreshed Model Y across its four factories around the globe including its gigafactory in Texas, the company said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: Tesla shared a photograph of a new Model Y produced at its gigafactory in Berlin and signed by the team there. The photograph shows the black vehicle filled with signatures in gold and silver.

“Production has now started across all of our 4 vehicle factories around the world – simultaneously,” Tesla wrote in its post.

Tesla launched the updated Model Y first in China in January and in the U.S. a few weeks later. In both geographies, deliveries are slated to start in March.

The company will be retooling factories for the start of production and the change will result in several weeks of lost production in the first quarter, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Wednesday, while adding that margins will be impacted due to idle capacity and other ramp-related costs

However, these challenges will be overcome once production is ramped, he said.

Why It Matters: Model Y is Tesla's best-selling vehicle. The refreshed vehicle's launch follows the company reporting a fall in vehicle deliveries for the first time in over a decade.

Tesla reported global deliveries of 1.79 million vehicles in 2024, down from full-year deliveries of 1.81 million in 2023.

"…we are not aware of anybody else taking the best-selling car on the planet and updating all factories at the same time," Musk said about Tesla's decision to upgrade all its factories simultaneously.

Photo courtesy: Tesla