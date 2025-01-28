Unsupervised FSD To Optimus Robot: Top Questions Investors Want Answers To From Elon Musk-Led Tesla Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

As Tesla Inc. TSLA gears to report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 results on Wednesday, investors have ample questions for the management.

What Happened: Tesla invites shareholders to pose questions they would like to be addressed in an upcoming earnings call.

The questions posed by investors pertain to the company’s full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance technology, the timeline for production of its humanoid robot called Optimus, its latest vehicle offering Cybertruck, and the company’s promise of launching new models, including affordable ones, this year.

The top voted questions by investors so far for the company are:

Is unsupervised FSD still planned to be released in Texas and California this year? What hurdles still exist to make this happen?

Are there any discussions with other auto companies about licensing FSD?

When will Tesla start selling Optimus and price?

Elon has said publicly that long-term shareholders of Tesla will have the ability to invest in his other companies. Could you provide some clarity/color as to what that looks like? Brokerage firms use FIFO so anyone who trades won't have the true length of time as an investor.

Is Optimus now mostly designed locked for 2025 production?

Tesla is slated to report its full-year 2024 financial results on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Update Thus Far On FSD, Optimus: Tesla’s FSD currently requires active driver supervision. However, Musk is optimistic that the technology will enable autonomous driving with future versions of the software.

Last year, Musk, known for overestimating his company’s products and providing deadlines he cannot meet, said that the company would start deploying self-driving Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Texas and California for ride-hail in 2025, provided it gets the necessary regulatory clearances.

In July, the CEO also said that the EV company would have "genuinely useful" humanoid robots in low production for use within its factories in 2025. The company will "hopefully" increase production for other customers in 2026, he said.

Musk expects to be able to sell Optimus at $10,000 or $20,000, at a lower price point than Tesla’s cheapest Model 3 sedan, once it reaches high-volume production.

