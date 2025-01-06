Toyota Overtakes Ford, GM In EV Sales In US, Thanks To Its Hybrid Vehicle Lineup

Toyota Motor TM sold over a million electrified vehicles in the U.S. in 2024, more than rivals Ford Motor Co. F and General Motors Co. GM, thanks to its long hybrid vehicle lineup.

What Happened: Toyota sold over a million electrified vehicles, including nearly 900,000 Toyota brand vehicles and over 100,000 Lexus brand vehicles, marking a growth of over 50% year-on-year.

In comparison, Dearborn-based Ford sold only 285,291 electrified vehicles last year in the U.S., including pure electric and hybrid vehicles. General Motors, which does not sell hybrids in the U.S., sold 114,432 pure EVs.

Toyota Best-Sellers: Out of Toyota’s electrified offering, its Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and Camry Hybrid were its best-sellers last year with over 200,000 units sold of each model. The company also sold about 43,000 units of its Lexus RX Hybrid, making it the best-selling among Lexus brand vehicles.

Why It Matters: Toyota has a long lineup of electrified vehicles in the U.S., including the Toyota Prius hybrid, the Corolla hybrid, the Sienna hybrid, and the Lexus TX Hybrid. In fact, the company offers 30 electrified vehicles between the Toyota and Lexus brands.

Ford and GM, in comparison, have smaller lineups. Ford, in the U.S., sells just three pure EV offerings and GM nine. GM does not sell any hybrids in the U.S.

Photo courtesy: Toyota