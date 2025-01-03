Ford EV Sales Get Mustang Mach-E Speed Boost In Q4 As It Delays New Vehicle Launch

Dearborn-based Ford Motor Co F sold 30,176 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter in the U.S., taking its EV sales for the whole year to 97,865 units.

What Happened: While Ford’s annual EV sales in the U.S. couldn’t breach the 100,000 mark, it still marks a 35% increase from its EV sales in 2023.

Ford has only three EVs on sale in the U.S. as of today- the Mustang Mach-E SUV, the F-150 Lightning pickup, and the E-transit van.

The Mustang Mach-E was the best-selling EV in the fourth quarter of 2024, followed by the company’s electric pickup. In fact, the electric SUV was the company’s best-selling EV in all four quarters of 2024.

Ford sold 51,745 Mach-E SUVs across the last four quarters, marking a growth of 27% year-on-year. F-150 Lightning sales rose 39% to 33,510 units and the E-Transit a whopping 64% to 12,610 units in the period.





Source: Ford

Why It Matters: EVs, however, accounted for merely 5.7% of Ford’s overall vehicle sales in Q4 and 4.7% of its sales in 2024. Hybrid vehicles, in comparison, accounted for 9% of the company’s overall sales in the year.

In August, Ford said that it is killing its plans to build a three-row electric SUV, initially slated for production in 2025. The company also postponed its plans for a new electric version of its F-150 pickup to 2027 and said it will start making a new electric commercial van in 2026.

More details on the company’s EV strategy are now expected in the first half of 2025.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock