Lucid's Gravity SUV Rolls Out, Elon Musk On Tesla Cybertruck Blast Incident, And More: This Week In Mobility

As we usher in the new year, the mobility sector has been buzzing with noteworthy developments. From Lucid Group Inc. LCID rolling out its Gravity SUV to Elon Musk‘s clarification on the Cybertruck incident, the weekend was anything but quiet. Let’s dive into the top stories.
Lucid Motors Begins Deliveries of Gravity SUV
Over the last weekend, Lucid Motors began delivering its latest electric vehicle, the Gravity SUV. The first customers received their vehicles and left the factory in a convoy from the company’s Casa Grande, Arizona facility.
Musk Sheds Light on Cybertruck Incident
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Musk took to social media to clarify the recent explosion involving a Cybertruck outside the Trump International Hotel on New Year's Day. According to Musk, the explosion was caused by large fireworks or a bomb carried in the bed of the rented vehicle, not a design or functionality issue of the vehicle itself.
MKBHD Sells Cybertruck, Endorses Rivian
Popular YouTuber and tech reviewer MKBHD, also known as Marques Brownlee, announced he has sold his Tesla Cybertruck and is now supporting rival automaker Rivian Automotive Inc. RIVN.
Tesla’s Sales Drop Divides Wall Street
After Tesla’s fourth-quarter delivery figures fell short of analyst consensus estimates, Wall Street is divided on the company’s outlook for 2025. Some analysts believe this could be a make-or-break year for the EV giant.
Musk Envisions Reusable Heat Shield for SpaceX’s Starship
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is confident about developing a fully reusable heat shield for the Starship next year. He also envisions uncrewed Starships landing on Mars in about 2 years and crewed Starships heading there in about 4 years.
Photo courtesy: Tesla
