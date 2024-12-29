OpenAI's For-Profit Transition, Trump's AI Advisor, And Google's Code Red: This Week In AI

The past week has seen significant developments in the tech industry, with AI at the forefront. OpenAI announced its transition to a for-profit entity, President-elect Trump appointed a new senior AI advisor, and Google faced intense scrutiny following the release of ChatGPT. Here’s a quick recap of the top stories.

OpenAI’s For-Profit Transition

Microsoft Corp.-backed MSFT OpenAI has revealed its plans to evolve into a Delaware Public Benefit Corporation (PBC). The company aims to balance shareholder and stakeholder interests while maintaining its public benefit mission. The transition is part of OpenAI’s mission to advance artificial general intelligence (AGI) for the benefit of all humanity.

Trump’s New AI Advisor

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sriram Krishnan, a former general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, as senior policy advisor for AI. Krishnan will work closely with David Sacks, recently named Trump’s "AI and crypto czar." The move is part of Trump’s efforts to ensure America’s technological dominance and foster scientific breakthroughs.

Google’s ‘Code Red’

Following the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL Google declared a “Code Red”. The tech giant faced criticism for lagging behind rivals like Microsoft in integrating ChatGPT-like capabilities into its products. However, Alphabet’s latest advancements in AI and quantum computing are rebuilding its reputation and investor confidence.

Palantir: The ‘Next Oracle’

According to Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives, Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR could emerge as "the next Oracle" in the AI revolution. Despite its stock surging 395.42% in 2024, Ives maintains a strong conviction in the company's growth trajectory.

Microsoft’s Reduced Dependence on OpenAI

Microsoft is reportedly planning to reduce its dependence on OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT. The company is working on integrating internal and third-party AI models into its AI product, Microsoft 365 Copilot.

Peter Thiel’s Bet on AI

Former PayPal CEO Peter Thiel has shared his perspective on the evolving role of AI and its potential impact on math skills. Thiel suggested that the rise of AI could reduce the emphasis on math proficiency and lead to a societal transformation.

