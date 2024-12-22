Trump Taps Sriram Krishnan As Senior AI Advisor — Elon Musk Agrees New David Sacks Underling 'Right Man For The Topic And The Time'

President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Sriram Krishnan, former general partner at Andreessen Horowitz, as senior policy advisor for AI.
What Happened: In a statement on Sunday, Trump said that Krishnan will serve in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, working closely with David Sacks, recently named Trump's “AI and crypto czar.”
See Also: Nvidia, Apple Team Up To Supercharge ChatGPT-Like LLMs With ReDrafter Technique
Krishnan expressed his gratitude for the appointment, calling it an honor to contribute to American leadership in AI.
Why It Matters: Krishnan, a tech entrepreneur and venture capitalist, has a storied career leading product teams at major companies like Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Twitter, Meta Platforms Inc. META, and Snap Inc. SNAP.
He also has a close relationship with Elon Musk, who co-leads the Department of Government Efficiency under Trump.
Previously, Krishnan has advocated for a more innovative, technology-driven approach to resolving conflicts between large internet platforms and AI-powered models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
Following Trump's announcement, venture capital powerhouse Marc Andreessen took to X, formerly Twitter, and called Krishnan's appointment a "1,000x upgrade for the U.S. government," for positioning itself as a global AI policy leader.
Musk agreed with Andreessen's sentiments.
Image via Shutterstock
Read Next:
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.