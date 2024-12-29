Hertz's EV Sale, Ford Donates to Trump's Inauguration, Fund Manager Questions Musk's Robotaxi Fleet Ambitions And More: This Week In Mobility

As we wrap up the week, a series of intriguing developments have unfolded in the electric vehicle industry. From Hertz Global Holdings HTZ selling used EVs at substantial discounts to Ford Motor Co. F donating a fleet of vehicles for Trump’s inauguration, the news cycle has been anything but dull. Let’s dive into the top stories.

Hertz Trims Fleet with Discounted EVs

In a bid to reduce its fleet, car rental company Hertz has been selling used electric vehicles for as low as nearly $12,000. The discounted EVs include models from Chevrolet, Tesla, and Subaru. For example, a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EV in Denver is listed for sale on Hertz’s website for $11,985, while a 2022 Tesla Model 3 base sedan in Oklahoma is priced at $17,921.

Ford Donates to Trump’s Inauguration

Automaker Ford has donated $1 million and a fleet of vehicles to Donald Trump’s inauguration fund. This donation matches totals from Amazon.com Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc., as well as a recent $1 million pledge from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Fund Manager Questions Musk’s Robotaxi Fleet Ambitions

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk envisions a future where Tesla car owners can rent their vehicles to the company’s robotaxi fleet, likened to a combination of Airbnb and Uber. However, Future Fund Managing Partner Gary Black doubts that a majority of Tesla owners would want to participate in this scheme.

Tesla’s Recall Costs

Tesla executive Sendil Palani expressed frustration over the cost of notifying customers about the company’s recent recall. Palani criticized the mandate of sending letters to affected owners as a waste of time and money.

Musk’s Bold Tesla Valuation

Elon Musk believes that Tesla could exceed the value of all transport companies, with the exception of his rocket manufacturing company SpaceX. However, he noted that achieving this would require a lot of work and good ideas.

