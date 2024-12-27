5 Tips For Your Tesla This Winter

Electric vehicles consume more energy during cold temperatures, mandating certain practices to ensure an ideal driver experience when the mercury drops.

Below are a few tips for your Tesla Inc. EV this winter:

Leave Your Tesla Plugged In Whenever Possible:

Energy-intensive features like cabin and battery preconditioning rely on the charging power source instead of the EV battery when it is plugged in. Plugging in your vehicle will ensure you can use the battery to drive once you unplug it.

Preheat Battery Before Charging:

Preheating your battery will help maximize charging speed once you plug in. Cold batteries slow down the charging process.

Use Navigation To Get To A Supercharger:

When you use navigation to get to a supercharger, the vehicle automatically pre-heats the battery to maximize charging speed.

Do Not Let The Charge Drop Below 20%:

Keeping your vehicle charge over 20% will help reduce the impact of cold temperatures. Once the vehicle’s charge drops below 20%, it cannot warm the cabin or battery.

Park To Avoid Freezing:

Parking your vehicle inside a garage will help the vehicle to not get too cold, thereby avoiding the chances of door handles, windows, mirrors, and wipers freezing into place and mandating the use of heat to unfreeze them.

