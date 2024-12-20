MKBHD's Smartphone Of The Year 2024 Is Here, And Apple Fans Won't Be Happy

Marques Brownlee, also known as MKBHD, has announced the Samsung Electronics Co.'s SSNLF Galaxy S24 Ultra as his top smartphone pick for 2024.

What Happened: In a video shared on Thursday, Brownlee praised the Galaxy S24 Ultra for its comprehensive excellence, including its screen, chip, battery, cameras, software, and durability.

He noted that even the anti-reflective coating and vibration motor are superior.

“This phone is 2024 Scottie Scheffler,” he said, adding, “It’s [Galaxy S24 Ultra] not making a ton of headlines for any one flashy thing or any one bad thing. It’s just so good.”

Brownlee also mentioned other notable smartphones, such as the Vivo X200 Pro and Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL subsidiary Google’s Pixel 9 Pro Fold for their features.

Apple Inc.’s AAPL iPhone 16 was recognized as a complete base device without the high price tag of the Pro version.

“This was the most complete base iPhone they’ve ever made,” Brownlee stated, adding, “This was a really good year for not spending $1,500 on an iPhone.”

Here are all the smartphones that received awards from Brownlee under different categories:

Best Big Phone: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Best Small Phone: iPhone 16

Best Camera: iPhone 16 Pro

Best Value: Nothing Phone 2A

Best Battery: RedMagic 10 Pro

Best Design: Huawei Mate XT

Best Foldable: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Most Improved: Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Bust of the Year: Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

And MVP (Phone of the Year): Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

Why It Matters: Counterpoint Research in May said that Samsung's Galaxy S24 series led the GenAI-capable smartphone market during the first quarter of 2024.

According to Statista, Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) division brought in around $21.6 billion in revenue by the third quarter of 2024, solidifying its position as the company's top revenue generator.

The South Korean tech giant is now preparing to launch Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S25+.

However, despite its strong performance, Samsung faces fierce competition from Apple and China's Huawei Technologies.

Last year, Apple dominated the global smartphone market, capturing the top seven spots in the list of best-selling smartphones, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung secured three positions, marking an improvement from 2022.

Apple set a new iPhone sales record in the third quarter of 2024. According to Canalys, Apple and Samsung both held an 18% market share, though Samsung's dipped 3% year-over-year, while Apple's grew by 1%.

Samsung launched its latest devices in July, but Apple's iPhone 16 series, released on Sept. 9, delivered strong sales in just a few weeks.

Price Action: Apple’s stock edged up by 0.70% on Thursday, finishing the day at $249.79. Year-to-date, the company’s shares have surged 34.56%, outpacing the Nasdaq 100 index, which has grown by 27.6% in the same period, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

