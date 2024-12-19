Samsung One UI 6.1.1 Update Is Turning This Galaxy Series Phones Into Paperweights: Bricking, Random Reboots And Overheating Reported

Samsung Electronics Co. SSNLF Galaxy S22 users face severe issues following the One UI 6.1.1 update.

What Happened: Released in September 2024, the update has caused devices to become permanently bricked, with some users also experiencing random reboots and overheating problems.

Affected users have been advised by Samsung’s customer support to replace the phone’s motherboard, which is costly as the devices are out of warranty.

The issue seems to primarily affect Exynos 2200-powered Galaxy S22 units in Europe and parts of Asia.

“I've tried everything Samsung suggested: clearing the cache, factory resets—you name it. Nothing worked,” one user complained on Samsung's official online forum.

Adding, “I even had a Samsung repair tech come to my house. They suggested my motherboard needs to be replaced but refused to fix it under warranty because of a small, superficial crack on my screen (which can barely even be picked up by a camera).”

Samsung did not immediately respond to Benzinga's request for comments.

Why It Matters: The South Korean smartphone maker reported a net income of 9.78 trillion won ($7.1 billion) for the quarter ending in September.

Earlier this year, Samsung also announced plans to reduce its global workforce by up to 30% in certain divisions, amid fierce competition from Apple Inc. AAPL and Huawei Technologies.

According to Statista, Samsung Electronics’ Mobile Experience (MX) division brought in approximately $21.6 billion as of the third quarter of 2024, making it the top revenue driver.

The tech giant is currently preparing for the launch of its Galaxy S25 series, featuring a sleek design and running on One UI 7.

Image Courtesy – Samsung

