Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Lauds Google's 'Truly Groundbreaking' Gemini AI After Taking Jabs At Microsoft's Copilot

Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce.com Inc CRM, has given a ringing endorsement to Alphabet Inc’s GOOGL GOOG Google for its artificial intelligence voice assistant, Gemini Live.

What Happened: In a recent post on X, Benioff expressed his admiration for the AI tool, praising its zero latency and labeling it the “future of consumer AI.” He also commended Google CEO Sundar Pichai for the innovation.

Just downloaded Gemini Live, and I'm absolutely blown away. Speaking directly to AI with zero latency—this voice interaction is the future of consumer AI. Incredible work, @sundarpichai. Truly groundbreaking. Try it immediately: https://t.co/PysnzJsh7f" — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) November 17, 2024

Benioff’s positive review of Gemini Live comes in the wake of his public criticism of Microsoft Corp’s MSFT AI assistant, Copilot, which he has previously described as “disappointing.”

Google launched the smartphone app for Gemini Live on Apple Inc.‘s AAPL App Store just a few months after making the virtual assistant free for users. The app allows users to interact with an AI chatbot through natural conversation.

See Also: Nvidia’s Blackwell Chips Are Extra Toasty, Server Overheating Issues Impact Meta, Microsoft And Elon Musk’s xAI

Why It Matters: Benioff’s endorsement of Gemini Live is significant in the context of the ongoing AI race among tech giants. This development underscores the growing importance of AI in consumer and business applications, as well as the increasing competition among companies to develop cutting-edge AI tools.

On Sunday, Elon Musk predicted that AI would surpass doctors and lawyers after a study revealed that OpenAI‘s ChatGPT-4 outperformed medical professionals in diagnosing illnesses. This further emphasizes the rapid advancements in AI technology and its potential to revolutionize various industries.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is set to launch a new AI agent, codenamed “Operator,” in January. This development adds another layer to the AI competition, as companies continue to push the boundaries of AI capabilities.

Read Next:

Photo courtesy: Google

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.