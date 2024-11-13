Apple's AirTag Users Can Now Share Location With Airlines For Faster Recovery Of Lost Luggage

Apple Inc. AAPL has announced a new feature for its Find My app that allows users to share the location of lost items with third parties, including airlines.

What Happened: The new feature, called Share Item Location, is part of the iOS 18.2 public beta and will soon be available to all users as a free software update for iPhone Xs and later.

Users can generate a secure link in the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac to share the location of an AirTag or Find My network accessory with others.

Once the item is found, the shared location will be disabled. The owner can also stop sharing this data at any time, ensuring control over privacy. The link will also automatically expire after seven days.

This new AirTag feature will soon be accepted by over 15 airlines, including United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL, Delta Air Lines Inc. DAL, and British Airways, as part of their customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags.

Why It Matters: In 2023, a class-action lawsuit was filed by dozens of victims alleging that AirTags were being used as a “weapon of choice” by stalkers. The lawsuit claimed that Apple was aware of the risks associated with its AirTags and could be held legally responsible for their misuse.

In January, the company was reportedly forced to delay the release of its second-generation AirTag to 2025 due to an overstock of the first-generation product. The company’s existing AirTags were still performing effectively, and Apple faced minimal competition in the “Find My” network.

Apple has been working on solutions to address the misuse of AirTags. In 2023, the company submitted a proposal in partnership with Alphabet Inc.’s Google to combat unwanted tracking via Bluetooth location-tracking devices like AirTag.

