Apple's Smart Camera Coming In 2026, Cupertino Eyeing 'Tens of Millions' In Annual Shipments, Says Top Supply Chain Analyst

Apple Inc. AAPL reportedly plans to make its “first foray” into the smart home IP camera market in 2026, aiming for “tens of millions” of annual shipments, according to Ming-Chi Kuo.

What Happened: On Monday, Kuo, an analyst at TF Securities, took to X, formerly Twitter, and said, Goertek has been chosen as the exclusive assembly supplier for the smart home IP camera.

The device will integrate with Apple products, with a goal of more than 10 million annual shipments, targeting a share of the 30–40 million units shipped globally each year.

Moreover, as per Kuo, health features will be a key selling point for future AirPods. Goertek has secured the NPI for the 2026 model, with shipments projected to rise from 48 million units in 2023 to 65–68 million by 2026.

Apple is making its first foray into the smart home IP camera market, with mass production scheduled for 2026, targeting annual shipments in the tens of millions. https://t.co/yOc2z98OBq — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) November 12, 2024

Why It Matters: Earlier this year, Apple reportedly ventured into home robotics, and later reports revealed the company was developing a new smart home display inspired by the iMac G4's design.

The smart home IP camera is expected to integrate seamlessly with Apple’s ecosystem, improving user experience and leveraging the company’s advancements in artificial intelligence and Siri, according to Kuo.

Last month, Apple announced fiscal fourth-quarter revenue of $94.9 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $94.56 billion. The company also reported adjusted earnings of $1.64 per share, exceeding the anticipated $1.60 per share.

Price Action: Apple shares closed Monday with a 1.20% drop, finishing at $224.23. The stock continued to slide in after-hours trading, reaching $223.77 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.