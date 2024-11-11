Amazon Offers Early Black Friday Deals With Up To $350 Off On Apple MacBooks: Here's More

In a move to attract holiday shoppers, Amazon AMZN has rolled out early Black Friday discounts on a range of Apple Inc. AAPL products. These deals offer significant savings on the latest MacBook Pro, Mac mini, and MacBook Air models.
What Happened: Amazon has announced substantial price cuts on several Apple products, as reported by AppleInsider on Monday. The 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro, equipped with 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, is now available for $145 less than its regular price of $1,799 in the Silver color option. This is reportedly the largest discount seen for this model to date.
The 13-inch MacBook Air, featuring an M2 chip, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage, is offered at a new low price of $749.99 versus its regular price of $1,099, courtesy of an on-page coupon. This deal applies to the Midnight and Space Gray versions.
The M4 Mac mini is also on sale, with the standard version priced at $549.99 after applying an on-page coupon while it is regularly priced at $599. Unlike the previous M2 Mac mini, which had 8GB RAM, the new model includes 16GB RAM as standard.
Additionally, the 2024 iMac 24-inch is discounted to $1,204 in select colors. It boasts an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 16GB RAM, and 256GB SSD, along with a Magic Keyboard and Magic Mouse, making it perfect for compact workspaces.
Why It Matters: These early Black Friday deals come at a time when Apple is making significant strides in the tech world withe new launches. Recently, the company introduced a new Belkin Head Strap for its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, enhancing user comfort and stability. This follows Apple’s strategic shift towards emerging markets such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality, as highlighted in a recent investor caution about the profitability of these new ventures.
