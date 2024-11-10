New Head Strap For Apple Vision Pro, Election Tracking, AI Magic, And More: This Week In Appleverse

The past week was a busy one for Apple Inc. AAPL, with a flurry of announcements and updates that have left tech enthusiasts buzzing. From the unveiling of a new head strap for the Vision Pro to the transformation of Dynamic Island for election tracking, Apple has been making waves. Let’s dive into the weekend’s top stories.

Apple’s Vision Pro Gets a New Belkin Head Strap:

Apple is set to launch a new Belkin Head Strap for its first-generation mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro's Solo Knit band. Priced at $49.95, the strap promises superior comfort and stability with its secure locking mechanism and additional stabilization points. This new head strap is similar to the one Apple showcased at WWDC last year.

Apple Transforms Dynamic Island for Election Tracking:

Apple has revolutionized the way users can track election results by providing live updates directly on the lock screens of iPhones and iPads. On U.S. election day, Apple News rolled out a feature that allowed users to monitor the electoral count in realtime on their Dynamic Island.

iOS 18.2 Beta Brings AI Magic to iPhones:

Apple has released the first public beta version of iOS 18.2, introducing powerful new AI-driven features. Users can now register their iPhones in the Apple Beta Program to access the 18.2 beta update. The new iOS 18.2 has Image Playground, which creates images from text prompts.

Mastering iOS 18’s Control Center:

With Apple's latest iOS 18 update, the Control Center on your iPhone has become more customizable than ever. Users can now effortlessly add, remove, or rearrange icons, create swipeable screens, and more—all without needing to dive into Settings.

Apple Bridges iOS-Android Messaging Gap:

Apple has updated its messaging system to accurately display Android user reactions on iOS, marking a major step forward in iPhone–Android messaging. Apple has addressed the long-standing issue of Android reactions appearing as separate lines on iOS. Now, when an Android user reacts to an RCS message from an iOS user, the chosen emoji will be displayed in line with the message bubble.

