Amazon's AI Investment, Palantir's Winning Strategy, Meta's Bee Problem, And Palantir's 'Eye-Popping' Results: This Week In AI

The week was abuzz with major developments in the tech industry. From Amazon.com Inc. AMZN contemplating another massive investment in AI startup Anthropic, to Palantir Technologies Inc. PLTR outlining its unique AI strategy, the tech world was far from quiet.

Amazon Eyes Second Multi-Billion-Dollar Investment in Anthropic

Following a $4 billion investment last year, Amazon is reportedly considering another significant investment in AI startup Anthropic. The startup, co-founded by former OpenAI executives Dario and Daniela Amodei, utilizes Amazon’s cloud services for training. The e-commerce giant has requested Anthropic to use a substantial number of servers powered by chips developed by the cloud computing giant.

Palantir’s Unique AI Strategy

Palantir Technologies unveiled its Q3 financial results, highlighting its distinctive strategy of maximizing AI models. Ryan Taylor, Palantir's chief revenue and legal officer, explained that while most investments focus on enhancing AI models, Palantir’s strategy is to maximize these models within the enterprise context.

Meta’s AI Ambitions Stung by Rare Bees

Meta Platforms Inc. META hit a snag in its plans to construct a nuclear-powered AI data center in the U.S. due to the discovery of a rare bee species on the proposed site. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg had intended to collaborate with an existing nuclear power plant operator to provide emissions-free electricity for the new data center. However, environmental and regulatory issues have disrupted the project.

Super Micro Computer’s Q1 Earnings Amid Delisting Fears

Significant governance issues at Super Micro Computer Inc. SMCI have raised concerns about the company’s financial credibility. The recent departure of Ernst & Young as its auditor over transparency and governance concerns hit shares even harder. While management has set up a special committee to address the issues, SMCI now faces a Nov. 20 deadline to regain Nasdaq compliance or risk delisting.

Palantir’s “Eye-Popping” Results

Palantir Technologies reported impressive Q3 financial results, beating analyst estimates on both top and bottom lines. The company’s total revenue increased by 30% YoY, and its customer count grew by 39%. Wall Street analyst Dan Ives praised the results, referring to Palantir as “The Messi of AI”.

