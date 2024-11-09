Apple Bridges iOS-Android Messaging Gap: RCS Reactions Finally Displayed Correctly On iPhones

Apple Inc. AAPL has updated its messaging system to accurately display Android user reactions on iOS, marking a major step forward in iPhone–Android messaging.

What Happened: Apple has addressed the long-standing issue of Android, the operating system by Alphabet Inc.’s GOOG GOOGL Google, reactions appearing as separate lines on iOS.

Now, when an Android user reacts to an RCS message from an iOS user, the chosen emoji will be displayed in line with the message bubble.

Tests conducted by The Verge using iPhones running iOS 18.1 and various Android phones confirmed that both devices now display reactions as intended.

However, it remains unclear when this change was implemented and whether Google or Apple made the necessary adjustments.

Why It Matters: When RCS was initially launched on iOS in September, Android user reactions were still not being displayed correctly on iPhones, despite functioning properly in the reverse scenario.

The iMessage blue vs. green bubble debate underscores the contrasting messaging experience between iPhone users (blue bubbles) and Android users (green bubbles) when they communicate.

Over time, this difference has fueled social stigma, technical limitations, and even legal scrutiny of Apple's practices.

Previously, when a user told Apple CEO Tim Cook that his mother couldn't view videos he sent due to compatibility issues, Cook had a straightforward response: “Buy your mom an iPhone.”

Apple's upgrade to RCS messaging support marks a surprising shift after years of resisting Google's push for RCS adoption. Facing mounting pressure from China and the EU, Apple finally introduced basic RCS support in iOS 18.

Within the Messages app, Apple officially supports the basic RCS standard known as the RCS Universal Profile.

Emoji reaction support is part of RCS version 2.7, which should also include the ability to edit a sent message, although this feature could not be activated on iOS.

