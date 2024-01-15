Elon Musk Posts Video Of Tesla's Humanoid Robot Folding Clothes

Loading... Loading...

Elon Musk unveiled a new video on X showcasing Tesla Inc's TSLA humanoid robot, Optimus, performing a household chore.

In the video, Optimus was seen extracting a shirt from a basket, meticulously folding it, and then setting it aside. Although the robot's movements seemed to be slightly slower than a human's, this demonstration marked a significant milestone in the robot's development, highlighting its potential to handle everyday tasks.



Optimus, first revealed to the public in a rudimentary form in September 2022, has since undergone considerable development, with a more advanced model presented in December 2023.

The video not only displayed the robot's newfound capabilities but also teased the presence of at least six other robots in the background, suggesting a broader program of research and development. Human engineers appeared alongside these robots working to develop the futuristic assistants.

The progress exhibited by Optimus represents a leap forward in Tesla's ambition to integrate robots into both the workforce and home. The demonstration of domestic capabilities such as folding clothes opens up discussions about the future role of robots in daily life and the potential relief they could offer in terms of everyday household tasks.

As Optimus continues to evolve under the guidance of Tesla's engineers, the possibilities for practical robotic assistance in various aspects of human life seem to be drawing closer to reality.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla Inc