Rivian In Talks To Acquire One Of World's Leading EV Route Planners: Report

Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, the American electric vehicle manufacturer, is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Sweden-based "A Better Route Planner" (ABRP), one of the world's leading EV route planning services, according to sources consulted by Electrek. While the deal could be completed as early as next week, financial details remain undisclosed.

Rivian reportedly has no plans to discontinue either the ABRP service for other EV owners who want to use it for their non-Rivian EVs or the back-end service for other car manufacturers and services. On the contrary, the acquisition could enhance the service with Rivian's help and resources. Rivian will have direct access to data from vehicle experiences that can benefit other manufacturers' cars, as well as its own charging stations' data.

Presently, Rivian uses Mapbox as its mapping engine. According to sources, with this acquisition, Rivian will not replace this engine but rather integrate it with ABRP data. When Electrek reached out to Bo Lincoln, ABRP's CEO, he referred the matter to Rivian. However, Rivian's Europe-based head of corporate affairs did not comment on the situation.

