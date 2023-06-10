Electric vehicle company Rivian Automotive Inc RIVN will hold a same day sales event for its R1T truck next Saturday.

What Happened: Prospective customers can shop for an R1T at Rivian’s service center in Normal, Illinois, on June 17 from 10 am to 6 pm, CDT. “Check out the colors, compare different interiors and possibly take one home the same day,” Rivian states on its website.

All available configurations at the event will have quad-motor with large battery pack. Demo drives will be available on a limited basis on local roads and those interested to purchase can pay via Rivian financial services, ACH via Plaid, third-party ACH, or wire transfer.

No reservation is needed to participate in the event. Though tours will not be provided, attendees will be able to view plant floor and operations through lobby windows, Rivian said.

Why It Matters: Normally, on reserving a R1T, customers can expect their deliveries in 14 days or less if the configurations are available. However, delivery timing is based on factors like location and build. Custom configurations usually take 4-16 weeks to deliver.

"Our production ramp continues to climb, which means you can now take delivery of an R1T faster than ever, in some cases 14 days or less," Rivian said in a tweet in May.

Rivian expects to produce 50,000 units in fiscal 2023 and increase it further in 2024. The company also sees hitting positive gross profit in 2024.

