Palantir CEO Alex Karp Eyes Explosive Growth: 'Our Biggest Focus Right Now Is Just Rolling Out The Things We've Built'

Palantir Inc's PLTR CEO, Alex Karp, provided a wealth of insights into the company's strategies during his address at the FEINDEF 2023 conference in Madrid on May 17. Karp stressed that Palantir is primarily focusing on the scaling of its technology and its foray into U.S. commercial markets.

“Our biggest focus right now is just rolling out the things we've built to wield large language models,” said Karp, emphasizing the company's efforts in utilizing and improving its proprietary technology to further understand the needs of enterprises. He described the goal of getting these models "into a form where we can scale it."

According to Karp, one of Palantir's central objectives is to ensure the security and functionality of these large language models. He stated, “We're building these things, whether it's the dynamic knowledge model so that the large language model can actually understand your enterprise, the security around it, the handoff function."

Karp underscored the importance of reliability in their models, saying that the company is looking into how the dynamic knowledge model “can actually make larger language models more reliable in the intermediate data range, so not with small data sets and not with infinite ones, where there could be a lot of value and there’s not a lot of focus."

He also shed light on the strategic direction of Palantir, stating, "We rely on our unfortunate bias that the world is getting more dangerous, more disjuncted, and the more dangerous and more disjunctive it is, the more valuable, powerful software will be.”

Despite the focus on technological advancement, Karp acknowledged that the company is in its early days in the commercial realm. “We're scaling U.S. commercial with a very, very nascent, new, and learning-how-to-do-it sales force at a pretty anomalous rate for any company, but for a company that is 20 years old, completely shockingly exceptional." Karp said.

However, he stressed that Palantir remains "primarily focused on value not on sales," reflecting a long-term vision for sustainable growth and customer satisfaction.

Price Check: Shares of Palantir were up 6.31% to $13.65 on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: World Economic Forum on Flickr

