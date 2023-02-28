Why Some Tesla Customers Are Considering Canceling Vehicle Deliveries Ahead Of Investor Day

Some Tesla, Inc TSLA customers are considering canceling their vehicle deliveries depending on the news from Investor Day and in light of the recent Hardware 4 leaks.

According to the customer, they have deferred their vehicle pickups until after the event, as they want to hear the latest news from CEO Elon Musk before committing to their purchase. One of their major concerns is the lack of Ultrasonic Sensors (USS) on the current Tesla models, which they believe could affect safety and performance.

Another issue causing concern among Tesla customers is the impending release of Hardware 4 (HW4), which is expected to feature significant updates to the automaker's autonomous driving technology. Some customers are worried that HW4 could render their current Tesla models outdated, and they are therefore hesitant to make a purchase at this time.

Additionally, several Tesla owners have reported problems with phantom braking, which is when the vehicle applies the brakes unexpectedly, causing safety concerns.

Some customers are now considering other options, such as the upcoming Hyundai Ioniq 5, which was recently cars.com's best electric vehicle of 2023. The Ioniq 5 has received positive reviews for its range, charging capabilities, and advanced features, and it is likely to appeal to customers who are concerned about Tesla's issues with USS, HW 4.0, or phantom braking. However, it remains to be seen whether Tesla will address these concerns and retain its loyal customer base in the face of increasing competition.

Photo courtesy of Tesla