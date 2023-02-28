Cathie Wood Says Half-Price Robotaxis Will Steal The Show At Tesla's Investor Day: Why The Event Could Prove That Competitors Are Doomed

Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood rose to fame because of her early call on Tesla Inc TSLA. Now she's out with a prediction about what the Elon Musk-led company has in store for its first-ever Investor Day.

"We're very interested in the news coming out of this March 1st day. We think it will be about robotaxis effectively," Wood said earlier this week on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

What To Know: Tesla is set to hold its 2023 Investor Day on Wednesday. The event will be live-streamed from Gigafactory Texas, beginning at 4 p.m. ET.

As earlier reported by Benzinga, Musk has hinted at what investors can expect from the event calling it "Master Plan 3" and noting that "the future is bright." The Tesla CEO even hinted that the EV maker will lay out plans for a "fully sustainable energy future for Earth."

Wood expects the event to be centered around robotaxis, headlined by the significantly lower costs that Tesla can offer buyers of autonomous vehicles.

"Elon has said that he thinks he will be able to cut the price of a car in half. We think that a robotaxi could start at $25,000 and, you know, if you've got tax credits, that could take you into the high teens," Wood told CNBC.

Why It Matters: With Tesla's pricing advantage, she expects the EV maker to put significant pressure on competitors.

"It's going to be very difficult for the competition to beat that. In fact, they won't be able to come anywhere near it," Wood emphasized.

The company's biggest advantage is in its battery technology, she noted, adding Tesla is three to four years ahead of its closest competitors in battery development and advancement.

"Another company — if they wanted to price at the same level as Tesla — will have to lose money, especially if he cuts prices in half," Wood said.

"As you notice, as prices have come down, his margins have gone up. He's enjoying economies of scale and we do believe that margins for Tesla are going to become explosive with autonomous mobility."

TSLA Price Action: Tesla has a 52-week range of $101.81-$384.29.

The stock was down 0.64% at $208.84 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla.