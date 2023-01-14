Images Of Tesla's Next Gen Self-Driving Camera Hardware Leaked: Here's What They Reveal

Back in 2019, Tesla, Inc TSLA unveiled its Hardware 3 Full Self-Driving computer. The hardware update brought more processing power to the vehicles to eventually enable the cars to drive themselves, at least for the most part.

Fast-forward to 2023, and what was powerful computing in 2019, wouldn't be chosen for the lowest of the low-budget projects today.

After rumors of the new Hardware 4 computer leaked, along with an HD Radar leak, we are now seeing new camera hardware for Tesla's Hardware 4 self-driving suite leak as well. DriveTeslaCanada has shared pictures of new front-facing cameras, their cooling fan, and side-facing B pillar cameras with a new heating element.

The biggest change in these pictures shows the front cameras are going down from 3 cameras in Hardware 3, to 2 cameras for Hardware 4. This is possible due to the cameras having a better field of view along with a higher resolution. The new heating element in the B pillar cameras should also help the vehicle clear the cameras in cold weather when they could be covered in snow or ice.

It is still unknown when Tesla will unveil Hardware 4 or when vehicles with the new set will begin shipping, but it is expected to at least be announced in January. Tesla asked the FCC to keep certain documents confidential until it announces the hardware in mid-January of 2023, Electrek reports.

Photo courtesy of Tesla