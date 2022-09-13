During the development of Tesla Inc's TSLA self-driving software, CEO Elon Musk stated that the only thing Tesla's car would need going forward was cameras, and things like LiDAR were just a crutch for self-driving abilities.

Back in May 2021, Tesla started delivering some vehicles without radar, using the company's new "Tesla Vision" system for all ADAS features after the removal of radar. As of today, all vehicles are having the radar ability removed via a software update.

Now, well known Tesla hacker Green on Twitter spotted a new high definition radar in Tesla's parts catalog.

Looks like the new Tesla radar just made an appearance on Tesla EPC ( item #1, no description, but has a matching radar bracket, old style radar is 3 with different bracket).

Model S also has it, but no picture. pic.twitter.com/5RDQV6h7PY — green (@greentheonly) September 13, 2022

This radar uses higher definition than the older radar found in Tesla vehicles prior to 2021. Back in February 2022, Musk did say "very high resolution radar is relevant," which could mean this has been Tesla's plan all along.

Only very high resolution radar is relevant — Naughtius Maximus (@elonmusk) February 5, 2022

On Sept. 30, Tesla will host its second annual AI Day, possibly showing an updated Tesla Bot prototype. Many also expect an update on the progress of Tesla's autonomous vehicles, which could lead to updated hardware and a clue as to where this radar fits into the future of self-driving vehicles at Tesla.

