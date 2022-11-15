Tesla Wants To Produce 100 Electric Semi Trucks In 2022 And A Lot More By 2024

First revealed in 2019, the Tesla Inc TSLA all-electric semi truck was promised to be another leap forward in carbon emission reductions. Not only would the semi help to reduce pollution, but it could do so at a lower operating cost due to the lower fee of electric fuel and reduced maintenance.

Fast-forward to 2022 when Tesla is having a delivery event in December, and the Tesla Semi's production ramp is about to get interesting.

As shared by Electrek, Tesla has a goal of producing 100 semis in 2022. At first glance, it may not seem like a lot, but Tesla just started production last month, according to CEO Elon Musk. This shows the ramp of the semi is just beginning, and Tesla has a goal of 50,000 electric semi trucks by 2024.

According to Tesla's website, the long-range semi can carry a full load (82k lbs Gross Combination Weight) for 500 miles on a full charge. It is also able to recharge 70% in 30 minutes. Tesla estimates up to $200,000 worth of fuel savings in the first 3 years of ownership.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.