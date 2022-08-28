Apple's 'Far Out' Event Inspiring Speculation: What Does The Invitation Give Away? Gurman Weighs In

Apple, Inc. AAPL is all set to host its launch event, dubbed “Far Out” on Sept. 7.
The “Far Out” tagline against a cluster of stars in outer space seen in the invite could refer to it literally being far in the future, as Apple announced the event two weeks before it will to take place, Bloomberg columnist Mark Gurman said in his weekly “Power On” newsletter.
A New Wallpaper: The space motif builds on a theme in iOS 16, he said, referring to the main new wallpaper sets for the updated lock screen being the Astronomy option. It included two views of the moon and one of the solar system, and when a user swipes through the different views, they can get a virtual look at space and stars, he added.
Satellite Capabilities: The space theme could be a reference to a satellite phone, Gurman said. He pointed to his report from over a year ago, in which he raised the possibility of Apple working on adding significant satellite capabilities to its devices.
This feature, according to Gurman, is designed to let users of compatible iPhones send SOS messages to first responders if they are in the mountains or at sea. A corresponding feature is designed to let iPhone users report emergencies such as boating accidents, plane crashes, and shootings in areas without cellular service, he added.
See also: Apple Hypes 'Far Out' Event For September, But This Analyst Says There's A 'Bigger Story'
The Bloomberg reporter expects these features to give tough competition to stand-alone satellite-based devices, such as the Garmin Ltd. GRMN inReach.
“The combination of speedy 5G networks and satellite service could one day turn the iPhone into the most powerful global communications device available,” he said.
Enhanced Photography: A third possibility is that Apple could be hinting at enhanced photography capabilities or a feature that could rival Alphabet, Inc GOOGL GOOG-owned Google’s long-existing astrophotography mode, Gurman said.
The company may also announce a new version of the iPhone’s night mode, which was first unveiled in 2019, he added.
Always On Mode: The lit-up stars at night could represent the upcoming “always on” mode, the Apple specialist said.
Gurman expects the iPhone 14 Pro to get improvements to its video recording capabilities and a 48-megapixel camera on the back. However, more significant upgrades, including a better telephoto lens for hardware-based zooming, may not be announced until next year, he added.
Apple closed Friday’s session down 3.77% at $163.62, according to Benzinga Pro data.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.