Predicted Features Of Apple's iOS 16 Ahead Of Unveiling At WWDC

Apple, Inc. AAPL will hold its annual Worldwide Developers Conference from June 6-10, with the keynote scheduled for Monday. The company is expected to announce its newest operating system and other products during the keynote.

The iOS 16, codenamed Sydney, will represent a significant upgrade, with several changes across the OS, Blomberg columnist Mark Gurman said. The changes will apply to updates to notifications, iPad multitasking, and the Messages and Health apps, he added.

Always-on Lock Screen: "Further, I'm told iOS 16 builds in future support for an always-on lock screen, something Apple was originally planning for last year's iPhone 13," the Apple writer said.

This will help the iPhone turn down the frame rate significantly on the lock screen and display quickly glanceable information—similar to newer Apple Watches, Gurman said. If the feature is included, then the "always-on" mode will be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, he added.

Major Changes to Windowing & Multitasking: Gurman expects major changes to windowing and multitasking, particularly on the iPad. He noted that this was affirmed by the finding from app developer Steve Troughton-Smith that Apple is building support into its web browsing framework for better windowing capabilities.

Messages: In Messages, Gurman expects more social network-like functionality, particularly around audio messages. The Apple TV operating system, tvOS, according to the columnist, will get more smart-home tie-ins.

He expects Mac to get some redesigned apps and a "much-needed overhaul to System Preferences" to make them more in line with the Settings on iOS.

Health app: Gurman does not expect the Health app to expand to the iPad and Mac. The analyst, however, braces for several new features that work with the iPhone and Apple Watch.

Gurman said Apple is making significant improvements to watchOS that affect day-to-day operating and navigation. There will be changes to watch faces and the addition of a low-power mode, he added.

Apple closed Friday's session 4.08% higher at $149.64, according to Benzinga Pro data.