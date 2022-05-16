 Skip to main content

Tesla Just Changed Who Is Eligible To Preorder The Cybertruck

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2022 1:04pm   Comments
Tesla Just Changed Who Is Eligible To Preorder The Cybertruck

The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) Cybertruck is one of the most anticipated electric pickup truck offerings in the works. While Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) have beat the Cybertruck to market with their respective offerings, it is estimated Tesla has millions of preorders on the Cybertruck with fans still eagerly waiting. 

But now Tesla has changed who can reserve a Cybertruck. As shared by Electrek, Tesla has closed reservations for customers in Europe and Asia and is only allowing new preorders to be made by those in North America. Production ramp-up dates from AutoForecast Vehicle were recently leaked, showing the Cybertruck may not be starting production until the end of 2023. This new stop in preorders may be due to the fact that it will still be a very long time before any customers, especially those outside of North America, will be able to take delivery of a Cybertruck.

The Cybertruck was first unveiled in 2019 and was supposed to start production by the end of 2021 at Gigafactory Texas. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and continuing computer chip and supply chain issues, the Cybertruck, like many products, has been delayed multiple times. The latest public estimate from Tesla is that production will begin in 2023, with a ramp-up of production in 2024. 

Photo: Courtesy Tesla Inc.

