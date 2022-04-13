Potential Tesla Cybertruck And Van Production Start Dates Shown In Leaked Document

Although Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory Texas has delivered its first 4680 battery-powered Model Y vehicles, the highly anticipated Cybertruck is still lacking in details. At the Cyber Rodeo event, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said production of Cybertruck and other vehicles would begin next year in 2023, without specifying what point in the year it would be.

A leak posted to Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) by @ChrisZheng001 has shown the start of production of the Cybertruck may be in October 2023 at Gigafactory Texas, located in Austin. The document comes from AutoForecastSolutions, self-described as "the leading provider of fully integrated global automotive production forecasting, sales and pipeline management solutions, and risk and opportunity analysis tools."

While many manufacturers populate the list, the listing of the Tesla Cybertruck in late 2023 and the Tesla Van stuck out the most. According to the document, the Tesla Van is slated to start production in January 2024. The listing also mentioned the Austin-made Model Y starting production in January 2022, which is around the time it actually did, so it gives some legitimacy to the document's estimates.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla