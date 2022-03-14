A2Z Smart Technologies (Nasdaq: AZ) Begins Smart Cart Pilot With Mexican Grocery And Department Store Chain Chedraui

The Cust2Mate Smart Cart (Source: A2Z Smart Technologies’ Twitter)

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: AZ) (TSX.V: AZ) recently launched a pilot program for its Cust2Mate smart carts with Chedraui, Mexico’s third-largest retailer.

The publicly traded Mexican grocery and department store chain Grupo Comercial Chedraui SAB de CV (BMV: CHDRAUIB) operates more than 250 stores in the country as well as stores in California, Arizona, New Mexico, and Nevada under the name El Super.

With its first smart carts already in Chedraui’s flagship store in Mexico City, A2Z anticipates a successful pilot will lead to a rollout with the rest of the chain.

A statement released by A2Z said the state-of-the-art Cust2Mate Smart Cart streamlines the shopping experience by recognizing every purchased item and enabling in-cart payment so that shoppers can skip lines.

With its reportedly user-friendly smart algorithm, touch screen, and computer-vision system, the Cust2Mate Smart Cart is meant to streamline the retail shopping experience. It attempts this by scanning purchased products and enabling in-cart payments so customers can simply “pick and go,” bypassing long cashier-operated checkout lines.

The smart cart can also allow retail grocers to direct shoppers to discounted products and in-store promotions to manage and move inventory efficiently. The result could be a more efficient shopping experience for customers, less unused shelf-space and manpower requirements, and advanced command and control capabilities for store managers.

“As we continue to roll out our smart carts to an international audience, it is important that we give our retail partners and their customers the chance to experience in real-time how our carts contribute to a frictionless in-store shopping journey,” Cust2Mate CEO Rafael Yam said.

The technology provides an in-cart payment option that can help eliminate the need to wait in long checkout lines as well as easy access to in-store promotions and discounts.

“We look forward to the successful completion of our Mexico City pilot, and we are optimistic about the opportunity to broaden our commitment to include smart-cart launches at additional Chedraui locations,” Yam said.

The Tel Aviv-based company’s goal is to create innovative solutions for complex challenges. It looks to leverage know-how from more than three decades of designing sophisticated systems for Israel’s security and law-enforcement forces to power its way into the civilian market.

A2Z’s flagship products range from advanced automotive fire-prevention systems to the world’s first proven-in-use mobile self-checkout shopping carts, remote-controlled bomb-disposal, fire-fighting robots, and unique portable energy-smart packs.

