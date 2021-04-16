 Skip to main content

Video: Tesla's Model X Plaid And Semi Spotted At Company's Fremont Test Track

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2021 12:41pm   Comments
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is currently working to bring the new all-electric Tesla Semi to market, along with the refreshed Models S and X. CEO Elon Musk said the Models S and X would begin delivery in February or March, but none have been documented so far. 

The 2021 Model X starts at $89,990 with an EPA estimated range of 360 miles on one charge; the 2021 Model S starts at $81,190 and can travel an EPA estimated range of between 390 and 520 miles on one charge.

Teslarati recently shared a video of a drone flyover at Tesla's factory in Fremont, California. The Tesla Semi can be seen, along with the company's latest Model X Plaid.

Earlier this month, Tesla's semi was seen testing in this same location. Rumors point to the company starting small volume production in July 2021, with delivery expected later in the year. The semi has a top range of 500 miles at full load. 

(Photo courtesy of Tesla)

