Tesla Semi Prototype Hits The Test Track: Watch The Official Video

Last week, drone footage was released from a Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fan who spotted the company testing its upcoming Tesla Semi on the track. Now Tesla has released its own footage on the company's Twitter account.

The Semi has no trailer, but is zipping around the curved and banked track with ease. The all electric semi is extremely quiet relative to a traditional semi, but road noise can be heard, along with the almost airplane-like whir of the electric motors.

Semi on the track pic.twitter.com/0QCTYGbLJv — Tesla (@Tesla) March 14, 2021

The Tesla Semi's specs are impressive. The vehicle has four motors, and the long-range version can go 500 miles on a full charge with a full load, according to Tesla.

The zero-to-60 time of 5 seconds rivals some sports cars, and even with a full load it can get to 60 miles an hour in about 20 seconds.

Diesel semis can take up to 1 minute to reach that speed with a full load, as anyone that has been stuck behind one on a freeway on-ramp knows.

The Tesla Semi is rumored to start production in early July.

It's speculated that Tesla could make up to 2,500 Semis this year. While production will start in Tesla's Fremont factory in California, the bulk of Semi production is expected to occur at the Gigafactory Texas, which is under construction.

Photo courtesy of Tesla.