Report: AMD Competition Forces Intel To Slash High-End Desktop CPU Prices

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC), which is slated to launch its high-end desktop processors, or HDEPs, codenamed Cascade Lake-X next week, has priced the 10th generation Core-X series much lower than the previous generation, Videocardz said in a report.

The HDEPs use Skylake architecture manufactured with 14nm process technology,

A single core product is likely to be priced at a similar level as that of rival Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), making it comparable to the Threadripper 2000.

As opposed to the $99 starting price per core of Intel's previous generation processors, the 10th generation will be priced in the range of $54-$59 per core, Videocardz said.

The pricing disclosed by Videocardz suggests that the 18-core Core i9-10980XE will be priced at $979, notably lower than the $2,000 retail price for its equivalent ninth-generation processors, namely the Core i9-9980XE.

The supported memory will also double from 128 GB to 265 GB.

The new Intel processors are likely to be available in November, Videocardz said.

Intel's move is seen as a preemptive strike as AMD prepares to launch its 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X desktop CPU.

Intel shares were slipping 2.03% at the time of publication, while AMD shares were down 0.63%.

Related Links:

AMD Loses A Bull: Mizuho Points To Valuation, Limited Upside In Downgrade

Nomura: AMD's Upcoming Products Can Drive Revenue Momentum, Operating Leverage