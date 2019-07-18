Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AMD Loses A Bull: Mizuho Points To Valuation, Limited Upside In Downgrade
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2019 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
AMD Loses A Bull: Mizuho Points To Valuation, Limited Upside In Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are up about 82% year-to-date, with the stock hitting a 52-week high of $34.86 on Tuesday.

The Analyst

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh downgraded AMD from Buy to Neutral and increased the price target from $33 to $37.

The Thesis

Notwithstanding a solid Ryzen/Rome portfolio and new product ramps, AMD's 80%-plus year-to-date run and the scope for limited upside potential in the second half led to Thursday's downgrade, Rakesh said in a note. (See his track record here.) 

Significantly strong PC shipment trends in the June quarter reflect a pull-in from the September quarter ahead of tariff concerns., the analyst said.

This — in addition to the seasonally flattish December quarter — presents less opportunity for top-line upside in the second half, he said. 

Despite AMD starting 7nm production Rome shipments in June, Rakesh said he believes server ramps with hyperscale OEMs heading into the third quarter are still slow.

"We believe AMD SepQ/DecQ Server share gains and associated GM upside could be limited ahead of volume ramps and 1H20 INTC 10nm ramp versus prior expectations." 

Mizuho raised its June quarter revenue and EPS estimates above the consensus, while trimming the September quarter guidance.

"We would revisit at a more attractive entry point as we believe L-T 7nm Server/DT roadmap still intact." 

The Price Action

AMD shares were slipping by 2.44% to $32.78 at the time of publication Thursday. 

Related Links:

RBC Says AMD Is High Beta Name To Own For 2019: 'It's Profitable To Buy The Stock On Down Days'

Analysts Impressed With AMD's Execution, Pipeline Following Solid Q1 Results

Latest Ratings for AMD

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2019DowngradesBuyNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsNeutral
Jul 2019MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for AMD
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Mizuho Securities Vijay RakeshAnalyst Color Downgrades Price Target Analyst Ratings Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 18, 2019
Tech Stocks To Watch Closely
Boutique Research Firm Upgrades Nvidia, Says AI, Ray Tracing Will Drive Demand For Chipmaker
The TechTrader: 2 Chipmakers Among Our Breakout Charts To Watch
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 10, 2019
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For July 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
EBAYMaintains37.0
EBAYMaintains40.0
SQAssumes78.0
PYPLAssumes140.0
VAssumes210.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Report: Anheuser-Busch InBev Could Sell Korean, Australian Units