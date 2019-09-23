Market Overview

Report: AMD To Delay 16-Core Ryzen CPU Processors By 2 Months
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 11:53am   Comments
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has communicated a potential delay in the release of its 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X desktop CPU, according to a Friday report from AndanTech, which cited an emailed statement from the company.

After a prolonged downturn, AMD's fortunes turned around in 2017 following the launch of its Ryzen lineup of CPUs and Vega GPUs. The company also launched Threadripper high-end CPU processors the same year.

Subsequently, the chipmaker kept the product momentum intact by rolling out several new iterations of these products.

The 16-core Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, which was originally scheduled to arrive in September, won't be available until November, the report said. The delay is apparently to give time to meet the high demand and to ensure that sufficient stock is available.

The third-generation Ryzen Threadripper processors will arrive in November as planned in November, the company told the tech publication. 

"We are confident that when enthusiasts get their hands on the world's first 16-core mainstream desktop processor and our next-generation of high-end desktop processors, the wait will be well worth it," the company reportedly said in a statement. 

AMD shares were rising 0.8% to $30.30 at the time of publication Monday. 

Posted-In: AnandTechNews Tech Media Trading Ideas

