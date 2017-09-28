Apple Brand Estimated At 3 Times The Value Of Amazon's
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) remains the world's most valuable brand, but just how big is it compared to other notable companies?
With an estimated value of $184.15 billion, Apple's brand is worth approximately three times Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN)'s brand, Statista reported. In fact, Amazon's brand is ranked as the fifth most valuable in the world.
As a whole, technology companies continue to dominate the top five most valuable brands with one notable exception. Beverage giant The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO) ranks as the world's fourth most valuable brand at $69.73 billion.
Social media giant Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) saw its brand's value soar 58 percent from a year ago to $48.19 billion.
Here is the full ranking, according to Statista.
- Apple: $184.15 billion.
- Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google: $141.70 billion.
- Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT): $80.0 billion.
- Coca-Cola: $69.73 billion.
- Amazon: $64.80 billion.
- Samsung: $56.25 billion.
- Toyota Motor Corp (ADR) (NYSE: TM): $50.29 billion.
- Facebook: $48.19 billion.
- Mercedes-Benz: $47.83 billion.
- International Business Machines Corp. (NYSE: IBM): $46.83 billion.
